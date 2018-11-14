Wigan Athletic injury curse strikes Antonee Robinson

Wigan Athletic’s injury curse has struck again with left-back Antonee Robinson picking up an ankle injury on international duty that could sideline him for a month.

The 21-year-old USA international, on a season-long loan from Everton, damaged the joint in training ahead of Thursday night’s friendly against England at Wembley.

He’ll remain with the American squad for the game before coming back to Euxton for treatment.

And Latics boss Paul Cook will wonder what he’s done to deserve another injury headache.

It looked like a corner had been turned with striker Will Grigg returning to full training after a month out with hamstring trouble – also sustained on international duty with Northern Ireland.

But the loss of Robinson gives Cook a major defensive headache ahead of three matches immediately after the international break – against Reading, Blackburn and Bolton – that could shape the rest of the season.

Centre-back Chey Dunkley is already out for at least a month after undergoing knee surgery last week.

Dan Burn has filled in at left-back this season and could do do again, meaning a promotion for Alex Bruce from the bench.

Alernatively, Cook could leave Burn at centre-back alongside Cedric Kipre, with Kal Naismith or Nathan Byrne dropping back from midfield to cover Robinson’s absence.

Forwards Michael Jacobs and Gavin Massey are out until the New Year with long-term hamstring injuries, while Nick Powell has been troubled with tendinitis in recent weeks.

Sam Morsy is at available after suspension for the visit of Reading on Saturday week, and the Latics skipper has been spared an additional international run-out next Tuesday with Egypt’s friendly against the United Arab Emirates being postponed.

He is expected to return to Wigan after Friday’s friendly against Tunisia.