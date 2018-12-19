Wigan Athletic kids end 2018 on an even keel

Joe Gelhardt and Divin Baningime found the mark as Wigan Athletic’s Development Squad ended 2018 on a positive note with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Huddersfield.

In dreadful playing conditions in West Yorkshire, Latics twice had to come from behind to earn a share of the spoils.

And in the end they may even have felt unfortunate not to come home with the win, with Joe Piggott missing a late penalty.

Huddersfield took the lead on 15 minutes into the game with Aaron Rowe sliding the ball under Wigan’s Welsh junior international goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Latics, though, were back on level terms within two minutes as Gelhardt finished off a good move involving Joe Piggott, Victor Maffeo and Alex Perry.

Town regained the lead on the half-hour mark when Rarmani Edmonds-Green headed home from close range to make it 2-1.

Despite Latics dominating the second period, it took them until 10 minutes from time to equalise for the second time.

Perry and James Berry combined well for substitute Baningime to find the net with a clinical finish.

With Latics pushing for a late winner, they were awarded a late penalty - only for Piggott’s effort to be brilliantly saved by Ryan Schofield.