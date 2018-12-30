Wigan Athletic made it ‘uncomfortable’ for us - Swansea City boss

Graham Potter admitted Wigan Athletic gave Swansea City an ‘uncomfortable’ 45 minutes before his side raised their game enough to rescue a point on Saturday.

A brace from Joe Garner, the first from the penalty spot, gave Latics a two-goal lead at the break at the Liberty Stadium.

But a much-improved Swansea effort in the second period saw Dan Burn put through his own goal on the hour mark, before Mike van der Hoorn levelled nine minutes from time.

“My reaction is one of disappointment with myself for the first half,” assessed Potter, whose side had been booed off at the interval by a section of the home support.

“I take full responsibility for the first half, we were not able to be ourselves and it was an uncomfortable 45 minutes.

“Clearly we had an idea, but it did not work or I was unable to explain the idea well enough and, in fairness, Wigan did what they did well.

“So I am disappointed with myself first off and I apologise to the players and I apologise to the supporters for the first half.

“The second half I thought the response was fantastic and the support we had was incredible.

“The fans stuck with us and in the second half got behind us in amazing way and we could have nicked the game.

“In the end we are happy with a point but disappointed too.

“The players were amazing, fantastic, and the supporters were. I thought there was a real connection between the two.

“They kept each other going and I am very, very proud of them for the second-half performance.”