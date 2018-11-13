Wigan Athletic need to show ‘true character’ while chips are down, says Josh Windass

Josh Windass believes Wigan Athletic’s present troubles will show how much ‘true character’ there is in the squad.

Latics signed off for the international break with four defeats on the spin that’s left them just four points above the Championship drop zone.

After an horrendous run of fixtures against mostly promotion-challenging sides, the next three games – against Reading, Blackburn and Bolton – come into the ‘very winnable’ category.

And Windass wants Latics to take stock during their fortnight off – in readiness to come out fighting when the action resumes.

“We’ve had a really tough run of games of late, and we’ve lost a few matches in a row,” Windass acknowledged.

“And I do think we have been unlucky in some of the games, with the goals we’ve been conceding.

“But you start to see the true characters of people when the chips are down, that’s when you see true personalities coming out.

“We’ll see what we’re made of, and we’ll see who turns up.”

Latics have struggled in recent weeks with a crippling run of injuries that’s seen them having to do without Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Gavin Massey and Chey Dunkley, with skipper Sam Morsy also missing last weekend’s defeat at Middlesbrough through suspension.

There’s also been the small matter of the protracted takeover of the club by International Entertainment Corporation going on, which can’t have helped matters.

“Obviously no-one really knows what’s going to happen off the field at the moment,” Windass added.

“But I’m sure there’ll be plenty of fresh ideas, and they’ll do what the think’s right for the football club.

“From the players’ point of view, all we can really do is concentrate on playing and do our jobs like we always do.”