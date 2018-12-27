Wigan Athletic quiz of the year

It has been a rollercoaster 12 months for Wigan Athletic but how much do you remember? Take our quiz - scroll to the bottom for the answers.

1. Who scored Latics’ first goal of 2018?

2. Latics had recorded seven clean sheets in a row before conceding a goal against whom in January?

3. Which ex-Latics goalie was on the receiving end of the 5-1 win over MK Dons in April?

4. Latics clinched promotion back to the Championship with a 4-0 win at Fleetwood – who scored the goals that day?

5. Which side denied Latics the chance to clinch the League One title on the penultimate weekend of the campaign when they drew 1-1 at the DW?

6. Who was the only Latics representative at last summer’s World Cup?

7. Wigan Athletic swapped right-back Reece James for left-back Reece James over the summer...which club did the outgoing model sign for?

8. Summer signing from Everton, Antonee Robinson, is a full international for which national side?

9. Which former Latics star spent the summer on trial at Euxton, playing in several friendlies, but didn’t win a deal and signed instead for Scunthorpe?

10. Who scored Latics’ first goal of the 2018-19 campaign?

11. Which player scored in the opening away game at Aston Villa having joined Latics on the eve of the game?

12. Latics bowed out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle, 3-1 at Rotherham – who scored the consolation goal?

13. One of the most famous players Latics players returned to the DW with Nottingham Forest on August 18 – name him?

14 . Which former Latics star joined Roberto Martinez’s Belgium backroom staff following the departure of Graeme Jones?

15. Who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty in October that ruled him out for a month?

16. Who was red-carded during the 4-0 thrashing at Preston in October?

17. Between September 29 and November 24, Latics won only one of their nine matches...who was the opposition and who scored the only goal?

18. Who missed a penalty in the 2-1 defeat at Millwall, which would have put Latics 2-0 up?

19. New Latics board member Joe Royle won how many England caps - 6, 26 or 46?

20. Outgoing owner Dave Whelan famously broke his leg in the 1960 FA Cup final playing for Blackburn against Wolves...with which club did he finish his playing career?

Answers:

1. Nick Powell (at Northampton on January 1).

2. Plymouth Argyle.

3. Lee Nicholls.

4. Max Power, Gavin Massey, Dan Burn and Chey Dunkley.

5. AFC Wimbledon.

6. Sam Morsy (Egypt).

7. Sunderland.

8. USA.

9. James Perch.

10. Michael Jacobs (v Sheffield Wednesday on August 4).

11. Callum Connolly.

12. James Vaughan.

13. Ben Watson.

14. Shaun Maloney.

15 Will Grigg (Northern Ireland).

16 Darron Gibson.

17 Josh Windass in the 1-0 win over West Brom.

18 Josh Windass.

19 6.

20 Crewe.