Wigan Athletic recall Jamie Walker from Peterborough loan spell

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has made the first addition to his squad during the January transfer window by recalling Scottish winger from his loan spell at Peterborough.

Walker is another badly-needed body on deck at the midway point of the campaign, with the Latics squad having been stretched to breaking point already this term.

Cook is waiting to learn of the extent of Gavin Massey’s hamstring recurrence, the forward pulling up lame against Sheffield United on New Year’s Day in just his third game following a four-month lay-off.

Walker made 17 appearances during his time with Peterborough, scoring two goals, although he didn’t make the impact perhaps expected by both clubs.

There’s also no question of Walker - who only joined Latics this time last year from Hearts - being recalled to be sold on.

Having played for Latics in the Carabao Cup defeat at Rotherham in August, he would be unable to play for a third club during the same season.