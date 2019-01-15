Wigan Athletic return for Devante Cole

Devante Cole is back with Wigan Athletic after his loan spell with League One Burton Albion was cut short.

The 23-year-old scored twice in his 16 appearances for the Brewers, the last of them coming against Walsall in early November.

“Our thanks go to Devante for his efforts during his spell here,” said Burton boss Nigel Clough.

“He didn’t quite get the number of games he might have liked due to the fine form of Lucas Akins.

“But when he got on the pitch made an impact and we appreciate his contribution.

“He goes back to Wigan with our best wishes.”

Having also played for Latics in the Carabao Cup defeat at Rotherham in August, Cole would be unable to move to a third club in the same campaign.