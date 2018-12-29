Wigan Athletic's Dan Burn hopes to bow out on a high against Swansea

For Dan Burn, this afternoon's clash at Swansea City is not just the final game of 2018 for Wigan Athletic.

It's his final game for Wigan Athletic!

And the big centre-back admits admits he'll look back on an eventful two-and-a-half-year stint before joining Premier League Brighton for a new adventure.

"I think if you look back on the time I've been here, there's been far more ups than downs," he told the Wigan Post.

"I've really enjoyed my time here, and if it had been any other offer than Brighton in the Premier League I'd probably have stayed.

"But the chance to get back into the Premier League - a chance I never thought I'd get again - was too much to turn down and I can't wait to get going.

"But at the same time I'd loved to have signed off at Wigan on a more positive note than the run of results we've had of late."

Burn's stay - following his arrival from Fulham in the summer of 2016 - may only have been relatively short, but it's certainly been eventful.

"There's obviously been two massive highs that will stand above any other," he recognised.

"Firstly, the FA Cup win over Manchester City was incredible.

"Unfortunately for Sam Morsy, he was suspended for the City game so I got to be captain, which made it even more special.

"They were probably the best team in the world at the time, and for us to take them on - with a full house behind us - and win was something none of us will ever forget.

"And also winning the League One title with so many great days...Doncaster, Fleetwood to name just two.

"It seemed everything we touched last year turned to gold, and it's not quite been the same this year in the Championship.

"The luck we were getting in front of gold is not there any more, and goals we weren't conceding last year are suddenly been going in."

Last season's scenes of jubilation were a far cry from Burn's start with Latics when, by his own admission, it took him several months to find his feet in the north west, and the side were struggling on the whole.

"The first season I was here was very disappointing, and ended with relegation," Burn mused.

"But I suppose that allowed me to leave with a title medal last year, and those are the memories you take with you when you've retired from the game.

"And I feel like I'm leaving the lads in safe hands, with Cedric (Kipre) and Chey (Dunkley).

"They did brilliantly together at the start of the season and I'm sure they'll do just as brilliantly back as a pair.

"And I'm sure there'll be some activity in January to help the lads who are here to keep going."

And Burn will be going all-out to ensure his swansong - this afternoon's tough trip to Swansea - sees him going out on a high.

And not just for personal reasons, with Latics aiming to improve a woeful record on the road that's seen them win only one game away from the DW Stadium - at Stoke in August - all season.

"It'a another away game, which we've obviously struggled with this season for one reason or another," Burn added.

"But it would be nice to end the year on a high with three points, which would set the lads up for the new year on a positive note."