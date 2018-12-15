Wigan Athletic’s quiet man Cedric Kipre is making his presence felt!

For such a huge physical presence, Cedric Kipre is a quiet man of few words.

He does his talking on the pitch – and how he’s spoken up this season following his arrival at Wigan Athletic!

After being thrown in at the deep end – making his debut on the opening day against Sheffield Wednesday just 24 hours after joining from Motherwell – Kipre has been the constant at the heart of the Latics defence, partnering Chey Dunkley while Dan Burn recovered from injury, and now teaming up with Burn in the absence of Dunkley.

But he admits he’s had to come out of his shell to make himself heard during his maiden campaign in England.

“Although I am new to the team, I have had to try and be as forceful as I can in getting any messages I have across,” he told the Wigan Post.

“You can’t just let others do the talking, you have to do your bit as well.

“Off the field, I don’t like to say too much. But on the field I am a lot louder.

“Chey and Dan have helped me with that aspect of my game and they’ve been a big help to me.

“It’s been easy for me to play alongside both Chey and Dan this year.

“The only difference was with Chey I was playing on the left-hand side, whereas with Dan I’ve been playing on the right-hand side.

“That suits me more, because I am right-footed and I feel stronger on that side.”

Dunkley is back in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Ipswich after recovering from a knee problem, but it would be a major surprise to see Kipre – the only player to feature in every single matchday squad in all competitions this season – missing out.

“I’m happy to be out there playing on the pitch, showing the manager he can trust me to do a good job,” he acknowledged.

“Hopefully I can keep doing what I’m doing and justifying the faith he has in me.

“I have to say it’s been a very good few months for me on a personal level.

“I’ve managed to play in virtually every single game and that is an achievement.

“We have got a very good squad here and we know we count on every player who comes in to do a good job.

“Yes we’ve had a few bad results over the last few weeks.

“But I know we have the quality in the squad to be able to get some good results over the next few weeks.”