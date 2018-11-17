Wigan Athletic star glad to have fellow blue Joe Royle on board!

Gary Roberts can’t wait for Joe Royle to get his feet under the desk at Wigan Athletic - to have another Evertonian on side!

Royle is part of the new-look board of directors announced last week by International Entertainment Corporation following the takeover, with son, Darren, the executive chairman.

And Roberts has added reason for wanting it to be a success.

“Joe was the last manager to win a major trophy with Everton, which as a blue is nice!” he said.

“He’s been around the place, with his son, and it’s been great to see them.

“As players we don’t really know too much about what’s been going on with the takeover, that’s been off the pitch.

“The outgoing owners have done great for this football club, and hopefully the new owners do just as well.”