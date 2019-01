Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang has extended his loan spell with League Two outfit Oldham Athletic until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored seven times in 29 appearances for Oldham this term.

Lang spent last season with Morecambe, for whom he scored 10 goals in 31 appearances.

He penned a new two-year contract with Wigan in the summer prior to his move to Oldham.