Wigan Athletic swoop for Anthony Pilkington from Premier League Cardiff City

Wigan Athletic have completed their first incoming of the January transfer window with the capture of forward Anthony Pilkington from Cardiff City.

The 30-year-old had been strongly linked with Championship rivals Ipswich Town, where he would have linked up with Paul Lambert, his former boss at Norwich.

But Pilkington has instead elected to move back to his native north-west, and join Latics on a free transfer, penning an 18-month contract.

He has yet to play a first-team game this term, as he wasn’t named in Cardiff’s 25-man Premier League squad at the beginning of the campaign.

But there are not thought to be any worries about his fitness issues, and he gives Latics - who have failed to score in six of the last seven matches - another option in the final third.

“Anthony has good experience in the Championship and Premier League, I am delighted to bring him to Wigan Athletic,” enthused boss Paul Cook.

“He won promotion with Cardiff City last season so he knows what it takes to do well at this level.

“And I am sure he will be a big asset to us for the rest of this campaign and beyond.”