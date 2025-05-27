Wigan Athletic tie down homegrown talent with new long-term contract revealed

Bernard Platt

Wigan Athletic have tied down homegrown talent Tom Watson on a now three-year contract until June 2028, with the option of a further year.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is a product of the club’s famed youth ranks, having first signed for Latics when he was just seven years old.

Watson impressed during his time in the junior grades before being rewarded with his first professional contract in the summer of 2022. He then headed out on loan to Mossley FC, where he finished as runner-up for both Player’s Player of the Season and Manager’s Player of the Season accolades at their end-of-season awards.

The promising stopper became Sam Tickle’s deputy last season and made his senior debut for Latics against Morecambe in the Vertu Trophy last September, making three further appearances in the competition. The highlight of his time in the first-team so far was in the penalty shootout victory over Nottingham Forest Under-21s at the Brick Community Stadium, saving all three spot kicks to ensure Latics progressed.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract,” said Watson. “I have been with the club right the way through the age groups, so signing this long-term deal really does mean a great deal to me and my family.

"It's great to know I have the trust of the new gaffer (Ryan Lowe), Gregor (Rioch, sporting director), and everyone at the club.

“I had a few opportunities last season in the cup, and I hope to make more appearances and keep improving in the seasons ahead."

Latics boss Ryan Lowe predicts a bright future for the academy product, who will be pushing number one Sam Tickle for a spot in Lowe’s starting line-up.

“Although he's still at the start of his career, Tom has been at the club a long time and knows what it means to be a Wigan Athletic player,” said Lowe.

“He is great around the camp, and I have liked what I have seen from him so far. If he keeps working hard, I expect him to have a bright future with us."

Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch added: “Tom has been with us since pre-academy. He is a great lad and character to have around, and works very hard.

“He is improving all the time, and we expect big things from him in the years to come.”