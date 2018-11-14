Will Grigg fitness boost for Wigan Athletic!

Will Grigg is ready to offer Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook a timely boost by making an quicker-than-anticipated return from injury.

Grigg has been out of action since damaging a hamstring on international duty while playing for Northern Ireland in Austria on October 12.

Latics have lost four of their five matches without their star striker, slipping to within four points of the Championship drop zone.

But Grigg is already back out on the grass at Euxton, and hopes to use the final international break of the year to close in on full fitness ahead of a trio of massive games coming up against Reading, Blackburn and Bolton.

“I’m doing really well recovery-wise,” Grigg told the Wigan Post.

“I’ve been back on the grass for a few days, but it’s still a slow process.

“It’s still a case of taking things as they come and not rushing it.

“I’ve only missed five games so far, and it could have been a lot worse with this kind of injury.

“I’m working hard to push myself, but I’m having to tick boxes all the time to move on to the next level.

“It’s probably a great time for another international break, because it gives me another couple of weeks to get ready without missing any games.”

At least Grigg hasn’t become a stranger during the last month or so, with so many of his team-mates – including Michael Jacobs, Gavin Massey and Chey Dunkley – also suffering long-term injury problems.

“It’s been a crazy period in the treatment room, there’s been a good group of us working together,” acknowledged the 27-year-old frontman.

“To be fair, that’s helped a little bit with the rehab, because we’ve been pushing ourselves on to get back.

“You want everyone to be fit, but on a selfish note it’s been nice having some company in there at times.”