Wigan Athletic's key dates for League One campaign: Fixture release, season start and transfer windows

Shaun Maloney’s side, who were hit with a three-point penalty, finished the 2022/23 season bottom of the table and 10 points from safety.

They started the campaign with Leam Richardson at the helm, but he was replaced by Kolo Toure at the end of November.

The former Arsenal defender only remained in the job a couple of months, before Maloney stepped into the role.

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney

Here are some of the key dates for the 2023/24 season:

When are the fixtures released?

The fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 22, where all 72 EFL clubs will unveil their schedules from 9am.

When does the season start and finish?

The opening round of fixtures will take place across the weekend of August 4-6 and concludes nine months later on May 5, 2024.

The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the World Cup.

Where and when will the play-off finals be held?

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-off finals will once again be staged at Wembley Stadium, this time across two weekends in May 2024.

The League One final will kick things off on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with the League Two showpiece taking place the following day, on Sunday, May 19.

The Championship final will take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday, May 26.

What about the Carabao Cup?

The first round of the Carabao Cup will be held on the week commencing August 7.

Wembley will play host to the competition’s finale on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

What are the key dates for the EFL Trophy?

The first round of the EFL Trophy will be held on the week commencing September 4.

Wembley will play host to the competition’s finale on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

When does the transfer window open and close?

The EFL’s summer window opens on Wednesday, June 14 and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

The EFL's winter window will open on Monday, January 1, 2024, and will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1, 2024.