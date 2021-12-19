Wigan Athletic's latest late show 'no coincidence or luck'
James McClean admits Wigan Athletic's latest late show at Oxford came as 'no coincidence or luck' because of the belief in the camp.
Latics had seen a 2-0 lead pegged back at the Kassam Stadium, and it was Oxford who looked the more likely to win it in the final quarter.
But McClean popped up with his sixth goal of the campaign in the closing stages to keep Latics in the automatic promotion spots for Christmas.
“With the personalities we have, we keep going until the end. It’s no coincidence or luck when we score so many late goals,” said the Irishman.
“Up until that point, it was pretty frustrating to be honest as to be 2-0 up and being pegged back to 2-2, it would've been a big two points dropped.
“This team has shown all season the character and the will to win.
"It’s absolutely fantastic and again we got our just rewards for how we kept going.
“It could’ve been easy to lose a two-goal lead and go into your shell.
"But we showed we’re a good side and I’m just glad to have got the winner and three points.
“It was great character. We’re a good team and we’re starting to believe we are a good team.
"We’ve got a really good squad and we want to keep winning games.
"We believe we can keep winning games and that’s the aim of every game."
