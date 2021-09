Wigan Athletic invested heavily in their squad this summer after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign that saw them finish just outside the relegation zone.

The Latics have re-signed Max Power, while also snatching Charlie Wyke from Sunderland too.

Leam Richardson’s side have got off to a positive start so far, finding themselves in fifth place after five games (W3 D1 L1).

Here are Wigan Athletic’s odds to win League One this season compared to their rivals…

Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Shrewsbury Town Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Cambridge United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Morecambe Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 150/1