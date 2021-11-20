Wigan Athletic's visit of Oxford falls foul of Covid

The DW Stadium

Seven of Oxford’s players felt unwell overnight and received positive lateral flow tests on Saturday morning.

Following consultation between the both clubs and the EFL, the game was called off and a new date will be arranged.

"The players involved will return to Oxford away from the main group of players," reported the United website.

The Latics website confirmed: "Tickets purchased for the match will be eligible for the rearranged fixture, for which a date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.

"Refunds for tickets purchased for today’s match can also be requested from 9am on Wednesday 24 November, by emailing [email protected], calling 01942 311111 or by visiting the DW Stadium Ticket Office in person.

"Latics TV match passes purchased for the game will be refunded and processed within 3-5 working days.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters and wish our colleagues at Oxford United well."

Latics haven't played in the league since the victory at Fleetwood on November 2.

They've already had to reschedule three league games called off because of international commitments.

With the side still involved in the FA Cup and Papa John's Trophy, Leam Richardson could have done without further disruption to the programme ahead of the festive period.