Wigan borough star on being 'paparazzied eating a pasty'!

The 22-year-old from Tyldesley is still coming to terms with her new-found stardom as part of the Euro-conquering Lionesses squad.

Toone scored England's opening goal in the 2-1 final victory over Germany at Wembley in July.

Wigan borough's Ella Toone

And the Manchester United ace admits life hasn't been the same since.

"Obviously we knew that things were going to change," she said. "But I don't think we realised how much.

"And since the final whistle (in the final), life has changed quite a bit.

"I got paparazzied eating a pasty, I got paparazzied on holiday, and those things are really different, something we're not really used to in women's football.

"Obviously a lot more people recognise you when you're walking down the street, but I think that's part and parcel of football, and what we all wanted.

"We all wanted to grow the women's game and give it the recognition it deserved, we're just getting used to how much it's all changed.

"I've just got to remember I'm still so young, and there's still so much I want to achieve.

"But it's amazing to have won the Euros at 22 years of age, and it's so exciting to think how much we can go on to achieve as a team.

"For me personally, I've still got a lot of growing to do as a player and a person.

"But it's very exciting at the moment."

Next up for Toone and England is the small matter of a clash against world champions USA at Wembley next Friday.

Tickets for the game sold out in minutes, and Toone says it will allow the champions of Europe to assess how far they've come - and how far they perhaps still have to go - ahead of next summer's World Cup.

"The USA are the best team in the world, and you want to test yourself against the best in the world,” she added on Sky Sports News. "We know we'll now have a big target on our backs.

"Everyone wants to beat us, and it's a great way of preparing for next summer.