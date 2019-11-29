'Wigan probably should have picked up a few more points': Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder delivers Tics verdict and makes Reading prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has delivered his verdict in Paul Cook's side and offered a prediction for the game against Reading tomorrow.

Wigan currently sit third-bottom of the second-tier and are in the dreaded relegation zone with 16 points from 18 played.

Reading aren't much better off, though. Mark Bowen's men are four places and just two points above the Tics.

But the ex Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder believes Wigan should have done better this campaign.

He said on Sky Sports: "Wigan probably should have picked up a few more points lately.

"They have been in good positions going into games on so many occasions, but keep letting them slip.

"The honeymoon period is over for Mark Bowen, with Reading losing their last two on the spin.

"They are slipping back towards the drop zone, where Wigan currently reside. Both teams will be so desperate not to lose that a draw feels inevitable."

Prutton then offered a prediction for the Championship fixture: "Wigan 1-1 Reading."