Action from Wigan's semi-final victory at Harbury of Warwickshire

History will be made on Sunday as Wigan Rugby Union Football Club will run out at Twickenham for the first time in their 111-year history.

The Douglas Valley-based outfit will take on Old Elthamians in the final of the Papa John's Community Cup Counties 3 Championship (kick-off 11am).

And Wiganers will be traveling down from the north west in their numbers to support them every step of the way.

Wigan's achievement is even more impressive given all but one of the previous rounds has been away from home.

The latest came last weekend, when they travelled to the idyllic Warwickshire countryside to face previously all-conquering Harbury RFC, and emerged 18-8 victors.

Indeed, Shakespeare’s county was an appropriate stage for a semi final that would be a tragedy for the side who would miss out on the prize of a Twickenham final, where the question of 'to be or not to be' would be answered in full.

Harbury had entered the game with the enviable boast of an unbeaten season with over 1,000 points scored, feeling confident of their abilities.

Wigan, despite the solid victory over a strong Northallerton side in the quarter-finals, entered the game as rank outsiders.

The game kicked off in bright May sunshine and the scene was set for fast and open play.

Defences remained unbreeched until the 16th minute, when Wigan indiscipline led to a Harbury penalty right in front of the posts, and a 3-0 lead.

Wigan fought back with a classy set-piece move that saw Zack Barker take the ball on the halfway line.

Barker set the move going with a well-timed pass that put Jacob Dugdale into space, before full-back Nathan Butler entered the line with perfect speed and timing to go through the gap.

Butler just had the opposition full-back between him and the line, and he found the supporting Ollie Morgan, who finished well in the corner to give Wigan a 5-3 lead.

Barker extended the lead to 8-3 with a penalty on the half-hour mark, before Harbury missed a kick from bang in front of the posts on the stroke of half-time.

During the break, coaches Martin Scott and Darren Fletcher rallied their men and Wigan began the second half with renewed impetus.

Chris Carr attempted a grubber kick to turn the defence, resulting in the ball ricocheting off the defender’s heel into the hands of Jack Proffitt.

The defence scrambled and Proffitt managed to get the ball back inside to Carr, who went over untouched to score under the sticks, Barker adding the conversion for a 15-3 lead.

Harbury now ramped up the pressure, and Wigan once again fell foul of the laws with successive sin-binnings.

Down to 13 men, Wigan were pushed back closer and closer to their own line, before Harbury went over in the corner to bring the sides back within one score at 15-8.

A nervy half-hour ensued as neither side could gain a decisive foothold, Wigan defending diligently against an excellent Harbury attacking side.