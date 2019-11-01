Wigan v Swansea: TV and streaming details, odds and team news

In Saturday's early kick off, Wigan face a promotion-chasing Swansea side.

Wigan will be looking to build on the point they gained during an entertaining 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

The Latics are currently hovering above the drop zone in 18th place, just two points above the relegation zone.

Their opponents, on the other hand, have enjoyed a rather more prosperous start to the season and currently sit in fourth place, two points off the top spot.

They will be on a high after defeating bitter Welsh rivals Cardiff City in their last outing.

When and where can I watch the match?

The match kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon (November 2)

Fans who can't make it to the DW can catch the game on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage on Sky gets underway at 12pm.

How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?

Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.

For £9.99 Sheffield Wednesday fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Wigan team news

Lee Evans could feature after a calf injury while Josh Windass could also feature.

Swansea team news

Joe Rodon remains a long-term absentee, while Aldo Kalulu looks set to miss out.

Odds

Wigan: 9/5

Swansea: 7/5

Draw: 12/5