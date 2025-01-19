Wigan Warriors, Wigan Athletic and Leigh Leopards to ‘celebrate all things community’ ahead of blockbuster fixtures
Shaun Maloney’s Latics will host Premier League outfit Fulham in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, February 8, before reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors open the 2025 campaign with a Battle of the Borough encounter at home the following Thursday.
All three clubs aim to celebrate all things community surrounding the two huge fixtures, with Warriors and Leopards to play for a specially commissioned Community Trophy, which will remain up for grabs in future fixtures.
The three clubs and its sponsors are aiming to raise more than £1million of products (food, supplies etc) for its sponsored charities by activities in the weeks before the game and the week afterwards.
Wigan Warriors chairman Professor Chris Brookes said: “Rugby league is ingrained in the fabric of our borough. Our clubs are places where all are welcome and of which both towns are proud with Leigh Leopards and Wigan rugby league being beacons of hope in these difficult times.
"Without doubt the sport has a unique ability to shift the dial on inequality and exclusion and I am delighted there are a host of community focused events leading up to this mouth-watering game.
“These, along with our partnership with the Brick and the Multibank project, are powerful and important vehicles for both messaging the promotion of wellbeing and making a meaningful difference to the lives of those who are struggling and disadvantaged in our town.”
Wigan Athletic chairman, Ben Goodburn added: “With a fourth round Emirates FA Cup home tie against Fulham now confirmed at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday 8th February, we are delighted to join the Warriors, Leopards and Wigan Council in kicking off a week’s long celebration of community initiatives in the borough with the ambition of raising more than £1m for local charities.
“This collaboration between the three clubs and stakeholders in the borough represents the unique position of our sporting clubs in delivering real social change in our communities. We look forward to welcoming all our fans and everyone in the community to watch Latics take on Premier League opposition for the second time in 13 months."
