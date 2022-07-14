Wiganer leading Walking Football championship hope

The 51-year-old is flying for the flag for the region, being the only player from Greater Manchester included in the squad.

And Glover, who plays for Winstanley Walkers, is desperate to make his mark on the big stage.

Mark Glover

"I recently represented England in an Over 50s walking football tournament in Sweden, which we won," he said.

"More than 250 players had trials last year, and I was picked into a squad of 16.

"I was capped for the first time, scored a goal and captained us in a match too.

"I am the only player from Greater Manchester in the squad for Italy, and I'm proud to fly the flag for Wigan."