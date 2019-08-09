Will Grigg has reunited with ex-Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe

Former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe has reunited with Sunderland hotshot Will Grigg - by becoming his agent.

Sharpe, who was appointed as Wigan Athletic chairman after his grandfather's resignation in March 2015, has become a Senior Sport Agent at the 366Group since he left the club last November.

And the 28-year-old, who represents a pool of footballers across the Football League spectrum, has acquired the services of his former star striker.

Grigg, who scored 65 goals in 150 Latics appearances, became a cult hero at the DW Stadium after he helped Wigan Athletic capture two League One titles in three years, and reach the FA Cup Quarter-Finals against all odds in 2018.

He departed for League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland last January for £4 million, but he’s been unable to replicate the same goal-scoring form at the Stadium of Light so far.

Sharpe tweeted his delight to be reunited with the Northern Ireland international.

“Welcome on board Griggy! Back together again!!”