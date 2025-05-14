Winstanley Warriors hold successful inclusivity event - 'They are super heroes!'

The event, in partnership with The Hamlet and the Lancashire FA, welcomed 15 teams from across the North West, celebrating the joy of sports, inclusivity, and community spirit.

Warriors chairman Shaun Rotherham said: "The ethos of our club is, and always will be, to provide opportunities for our community. We particularly aim to support those facing challenges, whether financial, physical, or mental. This tournament epitomizes our commitment to inclusion and making a difference in people’s lives."

Gemma Crompton, from The Hamlet, said: "It is a pleasure to coordinate this tournament for adults with additional needs. This day is much more than just football—it’s about creating memories and friendships. I hope this is just the start of more such events in the Wigan area."

Cllr Chris Ready, Cabinet Member for Communities, who attended the event, said: "What a fantastic day! People couldn't stop smiling all day. Thanks, Gemma and Shaun, you are super heroes."

