'You can tell why Wigan Athletic are top of League One' - Colchester United boss

Will Keane in action at Colchester

Callum Lang was the Latics matchwinner with a goal in either half.

Colchester managed to equalise in first-half stoppage-time through Freddie Sears, but Mullins was frustrated they couldn't force a replay at the DW.

“For everything they did, I think the two goals we gave away were quite cheap," he said.

“We were always in the tie and we created chances but we just didn’t have enough quality to take them.

“We were up against a good side and a powerful side.

“You can tell why they’re top of League One; they have a good shape about them and they play well.

“We matched them in certain aspects today and I was happy with the chances we created.

“It was a fantastic finish by Freddie (Sears) and it was good to see him keep his run going and keep him chipping in the goals.

“It was a fantastic, really well-worked team goal and Freddie finished it really well.

“Wigan changed shape and for them to come here and do that was a bit of a compliment to us, which took us a little while to adapt to.

“It was always going to be hard for us, after they scored their second goal.

"But I think we responded well, we had our moments and it went to the wire."