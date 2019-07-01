'You have to show patience,' admits Wigan Athletic boss

Patience is a virtue – but try telling that Paul Cook as the Wigan Athletic boss waits for his first summer signing.

The Latics boss is a dozen bodies light after seeing more than a full team leave the DW at the end of last term.

Hectic work behind the scenes has yet to reap rewards as yet, but hopes are high that the breakthrough is just around the corner.

“It’s a constant process, there’s so much work being done behind the scenes,” said Cook.

“That process started before the end of last season, but unfortunately it doesn’t always come to fruition.

“You have to show patience. But as people will understand, football managers aren’t always the most patient of people!”

Cook has spent the first week of pre-season putting what’s left of his squad through their paces over in Spain. But he says it didn’t take long for them all to get back in the familiar groove.

“Your summer break goes so quickly, especially with the amount of football on the telly,” he added.

“You’ve had the women’s World Cup, the Under-21s in their tournament, the Under-20s...and we’re already back in pre-season.

“Next up it’ll be the friendlies, and then we go again, it’s back into the season. You intend to have a break but, even though you’re on holiday, you can never do that – my missus will confirm that!

“It’s a continuous cycle of trying to improve and trying to get better.

“No sooner has one window closed then you’re already looking at the next one, and the one after that.

“Recruitment is one of the biggest aspects in the game, and it’s one we are obviously well involved with at the moment.”