Young midfielder poised to swap Wigan Athletic for Bradford City
The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Morecambe, scoring two goals in 21 appearances.
And it's been decided by Shaun Maloney and Gregor Rioch that his development will be best served with more game-time in the fourth tier with the Bantams, whose head of football operations is ex-Latics chairman David Sharpe.
Adams went away with the rest of the Latics first-team squad earlier this summer for their training camp in Hungary, and played in the first few friendlies.
Indeed, he scored the opening goal in the 4-1 triumph at Accrington.
Adams’ imminent move to West Yorkshire will not mean Latics adding to their strikeforce at the same time.
Latics have been linked with Bradford striker Jake Young, and indeed were pushing for a deal earlier this summer.
However, Wigan Today understands that interest has cooled, and is not expected to be rekindled.
