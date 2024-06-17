Latics are looking for 10 supporters to become part of the new Fan Advisory Board

Wigan Athletic are seeking 10 supporters to form its new Fan Advisory Board.

As part of the club's ongoing commitment to supporter engagement, the FAB will hold regular meetings with the football club every three months.

"Given how passionate and knowledgeable our supporters are, the club will benefit from the fans' expertise, and their provided insight will help the ownership group make the best decisions for everyone associated with Latics," read a club statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The FAB is a consultative body that represents the club's supporters, and its primary purpose is to engage in discussion, exchange information, and receive feedback from a fan's perspective. It will act as a direct communication link between the fans and the club and will meet at the Brick Community Stadium four times per year."

Six of the 10 members will be selected by the club from public applications, as well as four representatives of the club's fan groups.

Applications to join the FAB will open to the general public from Friday, June 21, with the committee being shortlisted and selected ahead of the first meeting in August.

“The meetings will be chaired by the club's supporter liaison officer, and attended by at least one club director," the statement added. “They will focus on the overall strategic vision, matchday experience, and fan-centric activities, in addition to other topics relating to the stage of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad