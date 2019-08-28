Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Paul Pogba, the MLS and chances of a shock Man Utd return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he could easily still cut it in the Premier League for Manchester United.

But he appeared to rule out a shock Old Trafford return as he concentrates on leading LA Galaxy to glory in the MLS.

It is 17 months since the veteran Swede left Manchester for Los Angeles and his two goals in Sunday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with rivals LAFC took his tally to 46 goals in 49 appearances – not bad for a 37-year-old, never mind one that had to fight back from serious knee ligament damage.

That injury in April 2017 brought an abrupt halt to a superb first season at Old Trafford, where his 28-goal haul included efforts in United’s League Cup and Community Shield triumphs.

Ibrahimovic would only make a further seven appearances before heading Stateside and the well-travelled striker continues to keep a close eye on a club he knows he would shine for.

“I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here,” he said. “But Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry.

“No, I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here.

“And then we will see where that adventure finishes.”

Ibrahimovic revealed he keeps a close eye on United’s games and stays in touch with some of their players, including midfielder Paul Pogba, the subject of much transfer speculation this summer.

“I speak with him,” said Ibrahimovic. “A lot of advice I give – but nothing I share with you!”