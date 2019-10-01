Former Wigan Warriors ace John Bateman stars in car advert - with subtitles!

John Bateman has appeared in a car advert - with his lines captioned because of his thick Yorkshire accent!



The commercial has been posted on the Facebook page of the Phillip Mitsubishi dealership in Canberra.

John Bateman stars in the Mitsubishi ad

Bateman, 26, is shown leaning against a range of models and plugging them with comments such as "We're reducing prices on selected new ASX" and "My favourite, New Triton, tough like me!"

The England international, who left Wigan at the end of last season, is set to play for Canberra in the NRL Grand Final this Sunday against Sydney Roosters.

But he admitted he may explore other options after a successful season with the Raiders, despite having two years left on his deal.

"While I'm over here mate, I have to do what's best for me and best for my family," he told NRL.com. "I'll just have to weigh up my options and see what's there."