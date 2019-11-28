Former Wigan Warriors stars among players in Joining Jack team for Dubai Sevens event

Pat Richards is among the former players who will be representing Joining Jack at the Dubai Sevens next month.

Wigan legend Richards will be joined by fellow Australians Kurt Gidley and Luke Dorn, who recently played in the Super League with Warrington and London respectively, as well as ex-NRL stars Robbie Farah and Luke Lewis.

Andy and Alex Johnson with son Jack

Former Warriors Stephen Wild and Wayne Godwin are also travelling over, as well as former Super League players Ewan Dowes and Paul Whatuira.

There is also plenty of rugby union experience in the squad, with ex-Orrell and England forward Nick Easter making his debut for the team and Tom May, Dean Schofield and Dan Brown also be taking part in the event on the weekend of December 5.

They will be representing Joining Jack in the coveted event’s masters sections, with Andy Johnson – the charity’s co-founder and Jack’s father – once again leading the line as captain.

He said: “I have to pinch myself when I realise this will be our eighth trip to the Sevens. Some of the faces may have changed over the past eight years, and some have got a little or a lot older – but whoever pulls on the Team JJ colours, we know that they’ll do Jack, the charity and the Duchenne community proud.”

Richards became a firm fans’ favourite during his eight years with the Warriors, during which he won the Man Of Steel in 2010.

This will be his third successive appearance for the Joining Jack Legends next month, having scored the only try in the 2017 final when the Legends lifted the trophy.

Andy Farrell, Kris Radlinski and Jason Robinson are among the legends who have played for the Joining Jack side in the past.

They take part in the event to raise funds and awareness for Joining Jack, the Wigan charity set up by Andy and wife Alex after their eldest son was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

England RU captain Owen Farrell and Super League stars Josh Charnley and Sam Tomkins are among players who celebrate their scores by making the linked-fingers JJ salute.

Johnson, himself a former Wigan player, added: “We are incredibly grateful to our main sponsors Emirates Airline for giving the charity the opportunity to do this, and to all our kit sponsors and supporters who make it possible for Alex and I to spread the word about Joining Jack and increase awareness of our family’s battle with Duchenne on a global scale.”