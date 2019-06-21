Forward Liam Paisley leaves Wigan Warriors for new venture

Liam Paisley has left Wigan to join Championship outfit Barrow.



The Raiders announced his capture - on a deal until the end of the season - on their website.

Cumbrian Paisley, 21, has struggled to break into the first-team this season and has spent a lot of the year playing on dual-registration for Swinton, who he scored a hat-trick for last weekend.

"Barrow have stepped up their interest in recent weeks and have finally persuaded Wigan to release Liam and for an official transfer to take place," said a Barrow statement.

"Liam has passed a medical but has a very slight ankle injury sustained whilst scoring a hat-trick in France at the weekend that may keep him out on Sunday. He is expected to be available for the trip to St.Helens and the 1895 Cup Quarter Final with Leigh.

"All at the club wish Liam well as competition for places hots up and we hope he enjoys his stay with us to such an extent that both parties look to extend the deal until next season and beyond."

Wigan have already allowed fringe players Liam Forsyth and Josh Ganson to leave before their contracts expired later this year.