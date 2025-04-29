From Setback to Success: Local Lads Launch New Trifit Gym in Appley Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When one door closes, another opens — and for local fitness enthusiasts Josh (32) and Craig (36), that couldn’t be truer. After the closure of their much-loved gym at Abbey Lakes, Orrell, due to the site being acquired by Aldi, the duo have bounced back with a brand new fitness venture: Trifit, now open at Blackthorn House, Skull House Lane, Appley Bridge (WN6 9DB).

Driven by their passion for health and community, Josh and Craig have transformed their setback into a bold new chapter. Trifit is more than just a gym — it’s a modern fitness hub designed for all levels of ability, offering a welcoming environment where people can build confidence, strength, and wellbeing.

The new facility features an impressive range of services, including studio-based classes like Pilates and Yoga, a hybrid training zone, bootcamp-style sessions, and a full weights area. Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned lifter, Trifit provides the space and support to help you hit your goals.

But the vision doesn’t stop there. The team has big plans to expand, with a full lifting zone and an outdoor training area in the pipeline — promising even more for members in the near future.

Hybrid Training Zone

To celebrate the launch, Trifit is offering a 7-day free trial, complete with a free induction and no joining fee. It’s the perfect opportunity to check out the new space, meet the team, and get a feel for what the gym has to offer — all with no strings attached.

Josh and Craig invite everyone in the Appley Bridge and surrounding areas to come down, try it out, and be part of a fitness community built from the ground up by two lads who know what local people want from their gym.

Ready to get started? Pop in to Trifit at Blackthorn House, Skull House Lane, Appley Bridge, WN6 9DB — or find them online and book your trial today.