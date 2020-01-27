Gareth Hock has appetite for success after teaming with Paul Wood for new business venture

Gareth Hock and Paul Wood are opening their new business today – a healthy food coffee bar.

As Wigan and Warrington prepare to launch the new Super League campaign this week, two former players who had plenty of derby battles have joined forces to open Hock’s Health Hut.

Paul Wood and Gareth Hock outside Hock's Health Hut

Situated on Market Street – just down from Lloyds and Barclays banks – the nutritious menu offers breakfasts, wholemeal wraps, stir fries, ‘build a box’ meals and a range of hot and cold drinks, as well as meal plans.

Hock, who spent a decade with hometown club Wigan, said: “We’d been talking about doing something together for a while and when this came up, we thought it’d be perfect for us both.

“It’s something we’re both passionate about, having a positive influence on people. It’s exciting.”

Wood owns the business but, as he has another job, has put former Warriors star Hock in charge of managing their new venture.

“I won’t be doing any of the cooking, I’ll be leaving that to the professionals,” smiled Hock, whose brother-in-law Kevin Brown operates the Lean Kitchen in Pemberton.

“But I’m really excited about learning the ropes of managing the business and trying to see it grow.” They open their doors today and while it serves food to take-away – with delivery available – there is some seating inside, while they have applied for a licence for a cordoned area outside.

Wood, a proud Wiganer who spent his professional career with the Wolves, said: “We’re in a really good spot.

“As well as the people who come shopping in Wigan town centre, there are a lot of people who work here and I know how challenging it can be when you’re in a rush, finding something to eat that’s healthy.

“Coming away from rugby and working a job afterwards, you want something that’s convenient and it’s easy to fall into the trap of eating things which aren’t good for you. So when this opportunity came up, it sat right with both of us. We both like to take a challenge on, so why not?

“We’ve been here every day for the past week and even though there’s been a ‘closed’ sign on the door, we’re still having to turn people away, saying, ‘Monday! We’re open Monday!’ The early signs are positive.”

Wood, who has a sports science degree, also hopes to link with amateur clubs and juniors to help advise on healthier lifestyles.

And they plan to open up the doors of Hock’s Health Hut one evening a week to welcome in people who are homeless, lonely or tackling issues.

“It’s a chance for us to help out in the community,” Wood said. “They can come in, have a coffee, have a chat... there are a lot of people struggling and it’s a small way of helping

them out.”

Hock, who hung up his boots last year while at Leigh, says the new project has been a welcomed distraction as he adjusts to being a former player.

“I did miss rugby at first, especially being around the lads all the time,” said Hock.

“But your body knows when it’s time to pack it in – after that big shoulder op, I knew it was time.

“I didn’t like looking at my videos after a game and thinking, ‘Is that me?’

“I knew then that I had to knock it on the head. I’m looking forward to being a fan now. It’ll be good to watch Wigan this year.”