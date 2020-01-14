George Burgess and Jackson Hastings to play in Wigan Warriors' friendly

Jackson Hastings and George Burgess are among four new recruits who will play for Wigan in Sunday's friendly against Leeds.

Reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel Hastings only started training with his new club less than two weeks ago.

But Lam wants him to get some game-time under his belt ahead of their blockbuster Super League opener against Warrington on January 30.

He has been named in a 23-man squad which also includes Burgess, Mitch Clark and Jake Bibby.

Winger Dom Manfredi is also set to figure after returning to full training recently. His 2019 campaign was cut short by injury. Full-back Morgan Escare - who finished last year on loan at Wakefield - as well as centre Oliver Gildart are not available because of shoulder injuries.

The 23-man squad is: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Wells, Hastings.