George Burgess "excited" to play for Wigan Warriors after signing three-year deal

Wigan have confirmed the high-profile capture of George Burgess for 2020.



The England prop had been strongly linked with a move to the Warriors and Adrian Lam confirmed to Wigantoday they had been in contact with his agent.

And tonight, the club announced he would be moving over on a three-year deal.

On his future move to the Warriors, Burgess said: “After speaking to Adrian Lam and Kris Radlinski, it’s clear to me that there’s something special happening at Wigan Warriors in 2020 and beyond.

"Although it’s a huge decision to leave the NRL and say goodbye to Souths, I’m excited as to what the future will hold at Wigan Warriors and the Betfred Super League.”

This is a massive coup for Wigan and Super League.

Burgess has been a star in the NRL, is a regular in a star-studded England pack and - at 27 - still has plenty to give.

Coach Adrian Lam said: “George is one of the world’s best front-rowers. He is respected highly by his peers in the NRL and at international level and his experience, leadership and physicality will be of real benefit for us moving forward. I’m looking forward to welcoming him into the group next season and working with him.”

The signing comes just a day after the capture of Parramatta's Bevan French. Wigan had previously recruited Jackson Hastings, Mitch Clark and Jake Bibby for next season - and retained the likes of Joe Burgess and Morgan Smithies.

He will become Wigan's second marquee player, after Hastings.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “We are thrilled to have secured the services of one of the most recognisable players in world rugby league. The Burgess boys transcend sport so for us to have secured the services of George for the next three years is a major coup for Wigan and for the Betfred Super League.

“For such an important signing, it didn't take long to finalise the deal once we set out the vision for our club and the role that George will play.

“Now, with our head coach in place and our recruitment complete, we can plan to make 2020 a memorable Wigan season.”