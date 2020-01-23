George Burgess on the 'tipping point' which made him pick Wigan Warriors

George Burgess reckons it is better late than never as he prepares to make his Super League debut.

One of four brothers nurtured by the Dewsbury Moor junior club, Burgess came through the system at Bradford but, unlike twin Tom and older siblings Sam and Luke, he turned his back on Super League and instead opted to try his luck in Australia with South Sydney.

Just 18 at the time, he quickly broke into the Rabbitohs' NRL team alongside Sam and the brothers made history in 2013 when all four played together in a match against Wests Tigers.

Luke and Sam have now retired and Tom is left to fly the family flag at Redfern Oval after George left Souths at the end of 2019.

He was forced to find a new club after the Rabbitohs decided not to renew his contract and he was happy to swap the heat of an Australian summer for the cold reality of an English winter he knows only too well.

"It definitely wasn't about the weather," he said. "It's a new adventure for me and my young family.

"I always wanted to play Super League. I felt this was a good time for me, a time when I can still perform at a high standard."

Burgess was immediately tempted when Wigan came calling but he had to win over the backing of mother Julie, who had also emigrated to Sydney and now works as a teacher, before signing a three-year deal.

"She was pretty upset at first, more so because she couldn't get to see her grandkids as much, but she came around," he said.

"And it's a good excuse for her to come out and visit and see some of her friends she's not seen for a while. I think she's going to come at Easter and maybe July."

Burgess says a move to Super League new boys Toronto was an option at one time but he did not take much persuading to join the Warriors.

"Wigan are a great club with a great history and they were interested in me before I looked at coming back," he said.

"I looked at a few other options but Wigan seemed like the best fit. They are moving in a great direction and they have a brand new training facility which is probably the best in the league - that was a bit of a tipping point."

While in Super League, Burgess hopes to win back his England place in time for the Ashes Series with the Kangaroos in October and November.

He was left out of the Great Britain squad by Wayne Bennett after a domestic season disrupted by a nine-match ban for an eye gouge but the South Sydney boss, who hopes to be re-appointed as England head coach, has promised to keep an eye on the player's form for Wigan.

"Last year was a bit tricky with everything that went on," Burgess added. "I probably didn't play enough games to warrant a spot in that team. He was probably right to not pick me.

"I have got a great relationship with Wayne. I think he's a fair coach. He told me before I left, as long as I'm playing good, then I'll be in contention to be in the squad again.

"All I can do is train hard and get out on the field and try and play my best game. Hopefully, if I do that, I can get back in the team."