George Burgess out of Wigan Warriors' squad to face Castleford Tigers

Sam Powell has been included in Wigan's squad to face Castleford - but George Burgess is out.

Prop recruit Burgess will miss out as he nurses a hip injury which flared up in the first-half of his debut against Warrington last week.

Powell, who was stretchered off after a high tackle from Chris Hill, can play if he passes a 'head test' later this week.

If he misses, out halfbacks Jake Shorrocks and Harry Smith are likely to come into the fold, with Thomas Leuluai switching to hooker.

Mitch Clark would see the most likely candidate to replace Burgess, against his former club. He played for the reserves last Saturday.

Ben Flower and Dom Manfredi are still recovering from injuries while Oliver Gildart is sidelined following shoulder surgery.

This year, clubs announce a 21-man squad two days before the match and - if any players are picked from outside that panel - the team loses an interchange.

Wigan's 21-man squad: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Byrne, Clark, Bibby, Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up (if Powell plays): French; Marshall, Hardaker, Bibby, J Burgess; Powell, Hastings; Partington, Leuluai, Clubb, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Byrne, Clark, Smithies, Havard.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up (if Powell doesn't play): French; Marshall, Hardaker, Bibby, J Burgess; Shorrocks, Hastings; Partington, Leuluai, Clubb, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Byrne, Smithies, Smith, Havard or Clark.