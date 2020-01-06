George Williams and Canberra Raiders move training because of bushfires crisis

George Williams' first week training with Canberra will take place in Queensland after the NRL club relocated because of the bushfire crisis.

The entire Raiders senior squad - which also includes ex-Warriors Ryan Sutton and John Bateman - are planning to spend 10 days on the Sunshine Coast, which is 800 miles away from the Australian capital.

They were forced to take action because an influx of bushfire smoke has made the air quality in Canberra the worst in the world.

Williams left Wigan at the end of last season. He was allowed to spend Christmas as home because of his involvement with the Great Britain squad, before relocating to the Raiders for his maiden NRL season.