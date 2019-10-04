George Williams been one of best Wigan Warriors halves I've seen, says Liam Farrell

Liam Farrell is hoping departing duo George Williams and Dan Sarginson get the dream farewell from the DW Stadium tonight.

Stand-off Williams is leaving Super League to move to Canberra Raiders, while Sarginson will end his second spell with the club by linking-up with Salford.

And Farrell says both have left a big impact on the club.

“George played in the same side as my younger brother, so I’ve known him for a long time,” said Farrell.

“He has mentioned more than once that he was ball-boy when we won the Grand Final in 2010, which makes me feel quite old!

“But he always had massive expectations – even at a young age – and for him to do what he’s done, he’s been exceptional.

“I honestly think he’s one of the best halves I’ve seen at the club.”

Sarginson, hoping to be fit for tonight, joined Wigan ahead of the 2014 campaign from London Broncos and after going on to earn England honours, left for the Gold Coast at the end of 2016 – only to return 12 months later.

“Sarge has been nothing but sensational for us,” said Farrell.

“He’s 110 per cent. I’ve never seen a lad so battered when he comes off the field!

“He looks a mess, he puts his body in places others don’t, and he’s such a competitor - in training, conditioning, matches. That’s his biggest asset, he just competes, and that’s why we all think so highly of him.”

Wigan are just 80 minutes away from a Grand Final spot and will be well-fancied to win tonight, given Salford have exceeded many expectations to climb this far.

But Farrell is certainly not taking their place at Old Trafford for granted.

“Salford are playing really well and they’re getting the respect they deserve,” he said.

“They don’t really crack and they do the basics very well. The middles ramping up and getting quick play-the-balls, and Jackson Hastings is playing very well.

“They’re a team with nothing to lose, they beat many expectations, they’re in a good position.

“As long as we keep the game under our terms, and don’t put ourselves under pressure.”