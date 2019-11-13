George Williams: I've finally got my Great Britain chance

George Williams expects to get his big Great Britain chance on Saturday despite not being named in the first 17.

The Canberra-bound stand-off has been overlooked for the first three Tests of the Lions tour.

And the provisional 21-man squad which was named on Tuesday listed Jackson Hastings and Gareth Widdop in the halfback spots, with Williams listed at No.19.

The first 17 is normally expected to play but the line-up to face Papua New Guinea is not expected to be finalised until after training on Thursday - and Williams gave clear indications he thinks he will be in the line-up.

"It's been a long old tour and as professionals you want to play every game, it's not meant to be on this tour but I've got my chance now and hopefully I can take it," said the 25-year-old.

"It'll be a proud day for me and my family.

"Great Britain hasn't been around for a long time and it was something I've been wanting to do.

"I was hoping it wouldn't slip out of my grasp this tour and luckily I've got a chance to do that."

Wigan's Zak Hardaker may also come back into the mix if he recovers from injury in time, as the Lions look to avoid the indignity of a fourth straight defeat.

Wayne Bennett's squad arrived in PNG - the only country where rugby league is the national sport - on Tuesday to prepare for Saturday's match at capital Port Moresby (kick-off 7am UK time, BBC).

"It's been fantastic, I can't believe how much they love it," said Williams.

"People were waiting for us at the airport and I'm looking forward to the game and hopefully we can mirror what the England Women's team did, I think they got 7,000 watching their game, too, so hopefully we get a good crowd."

The England Women beat PNG 24-10 in the first match last weekend, with the second - being screened on the BBC red button, iPlayer and website, as well as the RFL's Our League app - a curtain-raiser for the Lions clash.