George Williams is a huge attacking threat for Wigan Warriors, says Blake Austin

Blake Austin is wary of the threat posed by rival No.6 George Williams if he is allowed to sprinkle his stardust on the Anfield pitch.

And the Warrington Wolves ace believes closing down his fellow marquee halfback may go a long way to securing the two points in tonight's headlining Magic Weekend match.

Austin said: "A lot of what they do revolves around George Williams, nullifying what he does well can go a long way.

"He's a good runner and he's got a short-kicking game and any game Wigan have had success in, he's played well, so he's a player we'll be watching closely."

Austin - leading the ranking in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard - has already faced the Warriors twice this season.

And this game holds extra appeal as it taking place at Anfield - home of the team he began supporting last year.

"When I knew I was coming over here I knew I was going to have to support someone," he explained.

"With the song they sing, 'You'll never walk alone', I wanted to be a part of that and it was an easy decision. I've been to four or five games already - sadly, not the Barcelona game. To score four goals and come back (from a 3-0 first-leg deficit), Spielberg couldn't write that.

"But my wife and my eight-year-old chose Man City so it's made for some banter this season.

"A lot of people would be to watch a game at Anfield on their bucketlist, so for us players - all the players - to play there it is huge. I'm not too old or too proud to say it'll be a moment I remember forever."

Austin was at Anfield earlier this week along with Warriors' Oliver Gildart to promote the event. They clashed just two weeks ago when the Wolves ran out 26-24 winners in a thrilling Challenge Cup tie.

"One thing I've learned is Wigan will always be up for a game against Warrington - they've shown that this year," he added.

""We'll be ready for a team that will come hard. The last one went down to the wire and you can't take their form into games with Warrington, because they're two sides that love to hate each other."