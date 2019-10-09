George Williams on the 'strange' prospect of playing against Wigan Warriors - for Canberra Raiders - in 2020

George Williams admits the prospect of playing against Wigan early next year is a “strange one”.

Canberra boss Don Furner revealed on the NRL's website they may visit England to play against the Warriors.

Plans are in the infancy stage with more talks scheduled now both clubs know they won’t be involved in the World Club Challenge.

And if the game gets off the ground, it would raise the prospect of Williams making his debut for the Green Machine at the DW Stadium – against his hometown club.

“I’ve not been told anything but I’ve seen the story on social media,” said Williams. “That’d be a strange encounter, but that’d be something I’d enjoy, and it’d be a good chance to come back and see my family.”

Ex-Warriors John Bateman and Ryan Sutton are among the four English players already at Canberra, who are keen to tap into the UK interest in the beaten NRL Grand Finalists.

“It seems everyone I speak to over here follows Canberra, which is good,” said Williams, who has signed a three-year deal with Canberra.

“It’s nice to know I’ll have some support from back home.”

Before then, he has the more pressing priority of international duty after he was included in England’s squad for the World Cup Nines in Sydney.

He will fly out on Saturday with the rest of the squad for the tournament, which takes place the following weekend, and stay on for the Great Britain tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

“You don’t take your place in those squads for granted,” said the 24-year-old.

“There are so many good players to pick from so every time you get the call, you’re buzzing.

“When I saw Jamie Peacock’s name on my phone on Sunday, I was nervous, wondering which way would it go.

“He said, ‘I hope you’re not too rough, it’s good news.'

“And he said because I wasn’t in the Grand Final I could play in the Nines, which is good.”

Williams has had a few days to reflect on his seven-year Wigan career and while he is disappointed they fell a hurdle short of the Grand Final, he hopes international duty will go some way towards easing the pain.

He added: “To go six months on that last performance without playing again would have ground away at me I think, I’d have watched it back 10 times and replayed it in my head.

“So it’d be nice to right a few wrongs, even if it’s not in a Wigan jersey.”