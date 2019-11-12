Great Britain prop Chris Hill calls for return of mid-season Test game

Chris Hill believes the national team would reap the rewards from a mid-season Test in 2020.

And the Warrington prop - a former New Spring Lions amateur - has called on the RFL to arrange a fixture for England next season in preparation for their Ashes series against Australia.

Great Britain have arrived in Papua New Guinea to start preparing for their final tour match - hoping to avoid the indignity of a fourth straight defeat.

They didn't have a game this summer and, asked whether they would benefit from one next year, Warrington prop Hill said: "I think so.

"I know it's hard to do, I understand that with so many club fixtures in the season, but hopefully we get a mid-season Test leading into the Aussies next year."

Coach Wayne Bennett will today name his provisional squad for Saturday's match against the Kumuls.

Departing Wigan stand-off George Williams is set to get a game, having missed out on the defeat to the Tongans and two losses to New Zealand.

"A couple of boys haven't played and I don't want them away from home for a month without having a game, so I'll see how they go," said Bennett.

The national boss suggested their losses have highlighted the different standard between Super League and the NRL.

"Every player in the New Zealand team and the Australia team and the Tonga team, virtually, play in the NRL," said Bennett, whose side were beaten 23-8 last Saturday.

"So there's a standard in the NRL and we've just got to come up to that standard.

"We saw that, at half-time they had one handling error. Last week they had one going into half-time.

"I think they had 18 out of 19 sets and we had nine out of 14. You just make it too hard for yourself, when you spend most of your time tackling."