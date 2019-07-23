Great Britain reveal new kit... and Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart is excited about Lions tour

Oliver Gildart admits modelling the new Great Britain kit has sharpened his focus on securing a spot on the Lions tour.

The Dacia-sponsored shirt has been revealed today by the RFL.

Gildart played for England against New Zealand in last year’s series and says playing for the revived GB – against New Zealand (twice), Fiji and Papua New Guinea – would be even more special.

“I set myself the goal of hopefully playing well all year and getting on the tour,” said the 22-year-old.

“You set yourself short term goals, but your long term goals are always in the back of your head and the tour is one of mine.

“The shirt is unbelievable, it reminds me of the old kits back in the day. It’s a bit surreal to put it on. Hopefully I get to put it on later this year.”

Gildart is old enough – just – to remember the national team playing as GB before it was shelved in 2007.

“I’ve played with Lockers at club level for a few year and when I think of this GB kit, I think of him, Jamie Peacock and Sam Burgess.”