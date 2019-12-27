Harry Smith's new year hope with Wigan Warriors

Making inroads into the Wigan team was top of Harry Smith’s Christmas wish-list.

The talented halfback was one of a clutch of youngsters to make his debut for Adrian Lam’s side last season.

He came off the bench and scored a try in a 46-12 victory against Catalans in September.

And the Widnes-born youngster followed that up by playing for England Knights, having previously impressed for the national academy side against the Australian Schoolboys.

With Jarrod Sammut moving on to Leigh, Smith’s route to the first-team is less congested.

And the 19-year-old said: “My goal for last season was to make my debut, and luckily I did, and there was nothing better than scoring a try as well.

“Next year I want to get a few more games under my belt and challenge the players above me for a spot.”

Lam is waiting for marquee recruit Jackson Hastings to arrive in the new year before deciding who to pair him with at halfback.

Thomas Leuluai – who can also play hooker – or utility-back Bevan French are the leading contenders, with Jake Shorrocks also in the mix.

“There are a lot of experienced players here and so if I can learn from them, then great,” added Smith.