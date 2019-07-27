History is fueling Wigan Warriors' confidence, says Tony Clubb

Tony Clubb says history could be the ace-card in fuelling Wigan’s confidence on their Grand Final quest.

The Warriors have reached Old Trafford in five of the last six seasons.

And many of Adrian Lam’s current players were in the side which – a year ago – languished in fifth, 10 points behind leaders St Helens, but surged to a title victory.

“That confidence of knowing we’ve done it before is massive,” said prop Clubb.

“We were the only team that went through the Super 8s unbeaten, we went on to the Grand Final and won it.

“And with the team we’re going to have, once everyone is back on board, we’re massively confident.

“We’ll not disrespect anyone, who ever turns up is a threat – but it’s a case of they’ve got to deal with us more than we’ve got to deal with them.”

Wigan thumped Wakefield 46-16 in their last outing to move to fourth – four points behind Hull FC.

They have no game this weekend, owing to their elimination from the Challenge Cup.

Lam gave his players a few days off but they are back in training this week to reflect on their campaign so far – and set targets for the home straight.

Next Thursday’s match at third-placed Hull FC is followed by a block of five matches – and four of them are at the DW Stadium.

Clubb said: “Hull are a tough team but we’ve been there a few times and won some good games.

“And the good thing is after that we’re at home for many of our games, against teams in and around us which is good.

“We’re excited about it and everyone is confident.”