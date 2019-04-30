How Adrian Lam restored pride to Wigan Warriors' defence

Liam Marshall has credited some “really honest” meetings for restoring pride to Wigan’s defence.

Adrian Lam hailed their defensive effort in Saturday’s scrappy 6-4 victory against Castleford as the best on his watch.

They had conceded soft tries in their recent performances – particularly down the middle – which led to Lam calling on his players to “aim up”.

And winger Marshall said: “We had some really honest meetings in the week, talking about our defence and the standards we have.

“So to then put that right, and ‘D up’ like we did, was a positive. Castleford had a lot of the ball and we didn’t concede a try.”

Lam admitted he got “pretty personal” about the players’ defence in the build-up to Saturday’s win.

“I was direct and sometimes you can tippy-toe around the fact you’re not defending well as a group,” he said.

“What’s great about the groups is they’re honest with each other.”

Marshall, meanwhile, yesterday had his first taste of the international set-up as he joined the England Knights for an early-season meeting, which also included members of Wayne Bennett’s elite training squad.

Joe Bullock, Sam Powell and injured wingers Tom Davies and Dom Manfredi were also named in the Knights squad last month.

There are hopes they will play a match later this year, following their two-game tour of Papua New Guinea last autumn in which Powell and Davies took part.

“The call-up wasn’t something I was expecting, but it’s good to get the recognition and be a part of that,” said Marshall.

“There are lads in the England squad who are the best of the best, and hopefully I can learn a few things.”

No Wigan players were charged by the RFL’s match review panel yesterday. No players from Castleford – or this Thursday’s opponents, London – were cited either.

Lam expects to welcome back centre Dan Sarginson from injury.

And he was hopeful Thomas Leuluai (head) and Joe Burgess (knee) will recover from minor knocks in time. He will name his 19-man squad today.

Kick-off on Thursday is 7.45pm and the game is live on Sky Sports.